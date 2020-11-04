TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

