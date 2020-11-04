TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRUE opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $513.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

