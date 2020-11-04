TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $261.02 million and $82.39 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Bitso, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 261,327,842 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Cryptopia, Crex24, Kuna, CoinTiger, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Zebpay, HBUS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

