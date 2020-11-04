Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million.

Get Tucows alerts:

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. Tucows has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.