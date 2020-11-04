TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TUIFY. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.45. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. Analysts predict that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.