U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading 9.7% Higher

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 130,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 113,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

