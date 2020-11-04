U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading 9.7% Higher

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 130,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 113,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.
USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
