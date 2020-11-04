Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

