UBS Group Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $115.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

CTLT stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalent by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

