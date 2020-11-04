UBS Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

KRN stock opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Wednesday. Krones AG has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -629.52.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.