UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of UDR opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of UDR by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

