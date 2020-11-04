Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.