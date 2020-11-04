Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

