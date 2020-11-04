United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.95) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.78.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

