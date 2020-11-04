United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UMC stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

