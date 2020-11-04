United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
UMC stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
