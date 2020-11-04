United Microelectronics (UMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

