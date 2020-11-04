United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.48 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

