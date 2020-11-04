United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.39.
NYSE:UPS opened at $163.48 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.
In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
