Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.87-0.97 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

