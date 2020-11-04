Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.95. Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 203,812 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.02.

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

