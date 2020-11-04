Unobtanium (UNO) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,348.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $74.73 or 0.00539998 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $8,348.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,839.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.01694761 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00008100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,958 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

