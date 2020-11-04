Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.