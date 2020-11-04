Ur-Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:URG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:URG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ur-Energy’s earnings. Ur-Energy also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ur-Energy.

Ur-Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ URG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 2,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.72.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

