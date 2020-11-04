US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:USFD opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

