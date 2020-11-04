USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Cap of $625,634.70 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001198 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $625,634.70 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,843.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.01708342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00538749 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,554 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.