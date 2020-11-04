USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $625,634.70

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $625,634.70 and $1,191.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,843.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.01708342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00538749 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,554 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

