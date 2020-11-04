Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

VMI opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $260,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

