ValuEngine Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

CRTO opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $962.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 287,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

