ValuEngine Upgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

