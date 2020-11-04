Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

