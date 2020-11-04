Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.