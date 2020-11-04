Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Trading Up 7.1%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 397,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 396,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
