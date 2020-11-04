Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Trading Up 7.1%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 397,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 396,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

