VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in VEREIT by 53.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 2,686,850 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in VEREIT by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 358,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

