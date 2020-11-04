VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.
Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.
In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in VEREIT by 53.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 2,686,850 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in VEREIT by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 358,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.