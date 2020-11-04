Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCEL stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.63 million, a PE ratio of -2,092.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

