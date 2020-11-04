Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,363.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $2,363.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00019829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

