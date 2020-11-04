Veritiv (VRTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTV opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

