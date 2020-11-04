Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VERI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

