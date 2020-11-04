VeriumReserve Trading Up 9% This Week (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 9% against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $513,104.38 and approximately $2,995.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00376263 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,801.01 or 0.99719868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,921,663 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

