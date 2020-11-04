Veros Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,713.49 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $55,713.49 and approximately $11,228.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

