Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRRM opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 1.45.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

