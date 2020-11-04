Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.28 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,248,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, QBTC, YoBit, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

