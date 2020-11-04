VIBE One Day Volume Reaches $19,541.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $19,541.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.03635311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00195271 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

