Vid (VI) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Vid has traded flat against the US dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $32,499.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00190775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.01074672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,136,055 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

