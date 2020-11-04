Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Head to Head Comparison

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) and Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Rémy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Viña Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rémy Cointreau pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rémy Cointreau and Viña Concha y Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rémy Cointreau 5 6 1 0 1.67 Viña Concha y Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rémy Cointreau and Viña Concha y Toro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rémy Cointreau $1.13 billion 7.75 $125.97 million $0.27 64.26 Viña Concha y Toro $919.77 million 1.60 $73.50 million N/A N/A

Rémy Cointreau has higher revenue and earnings than Viña Concha y Toro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rémy Cointreau shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rémy Cointreau and Viña Concha y Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rémy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A Viña Concha y Toro 8.22% 9.55% 4.53%

Summary

Rémy Cointreau beats Viña Concha y Toro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands. The company markets its products through distributors, agents, and wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. RÃ©my Cointreau SA was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

