Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 135.5% over the last three years.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

