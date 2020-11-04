Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

