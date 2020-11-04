Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Greenleaf Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

