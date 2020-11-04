Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $34.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Vistra stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

