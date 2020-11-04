Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.38. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

