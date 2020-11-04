Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €79.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.15 and a 200 day moving average of €54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

