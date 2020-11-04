Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €79.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €79.50 ($93.53) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

