Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years.

VNO stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

